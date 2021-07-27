Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

-
A Cincinnati man assaulted while a prisoner at the Hamilton County Justice Center a year ago is now suing the Sheriff's Department and the former deputy…
A Hamilton County sheriff's deputy has died of complications from COVID-19. Deputy Donald Gilreath III died Feb. 12.Gilreath joined the department April…
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey is outlining a plan for her first 100 days, which include dealing with COVID-19 and the use of force.McGuffey's…
Cincinnati's city manager said Tuesday that so far, the city has spent $426,361 on overtime for the protests and demonstrations for George Floyd in…
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of an inmate at the justice center.Deputies broke up a fight around five o'clock…
Since April, a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy has been working a unique beat. Caroline Kotlas is one of just a handful of environmental crimes…
Note: This program originally aired August 4, 2016.According to a survey conducted by Public Citizen and the Treatment Advocacy Center, U.S. state prisons…
Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil wants to buy 230 body cameras for deputies. But first he has to come up with the money. The Sheriff's Office received a…
Correction 10/27/2015:The request from the Sheriff’s office is not a supplemental appropriation. Hamilton County Budget Director John Bruggen says all of…