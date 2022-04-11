© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Hamilton County Corrections Officer fired for allegedly distributing drugs in jail

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published April 11, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT
HCSO Contraband 1.PNG
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office
/
Investigators found this and other smaller bags of marijuana ready to distribute inside the Justice Center.

22-year old Jason Robinson is believed to have brought drugs into the Justice Center other times

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a case of drug smuggling at the Justice Center following the arrest and firing of one of its own.

Twenty-two-year-old Jason Robinson was arrested over the weekend after investigators found three quarters of a pound of pot which is a lot, according to detectives, to be inside a jail.

HCSO Robinson mugshot.jpg
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office
/
Jason Robinson has been fired and is under arrest.

Some were surprised at who did it. Robinson was president of his recruit class. He's charged with illegal conveyance, a third-degree felony.

Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey says she doesn't believe the April 8th incident was the only time Robinson has brought drugs into the jail. Another deputy is apparently under investigation for selling tobacco inside the Justice Center.

Tags

News Latest Newslocal newsnewsletterHamilton County Sheriff's Office
Ann Thompson
With more than 30 years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market, Ann Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology.
See stories by Ann Thompson