Hamilton County Corrections Officer fired for allegedly distributing drugs in jail
22-year old Jason Robinson is believed to have brought drugs into the Justice Center other times
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a case of drug smuggling at the Justice Center following the arrest and firing of one of its own.
Twenty-two-year-old Jason Robinson was arrested over the weekend after investigators found three quarters of a pound of pot which is a lot, according to detectives, to be inside a jail.
Some were surprised at who did it. Robinson was president of his recruit class. He's charged with illegal conveyance, a third-degree felony.
Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey says she doesn't believe the April 8th incident was the only time Robinson has brought drugs into the jail. Another deputy is apparently under investigation for selling tobacco inside the Justice Center.