Hamilton County Corrections Officer fired for allegedly distributing drugs in jail

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a case of drug smuggling at the Justice Center following the arrest and firing of one of its own.

Twenty-two-year-old Jason Robinson was arrested over the weekend after investigators found three quarters of a pound of pot which is a lot, according to detectives, to be inside a jail.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office / Jason Robinson has been fired and is under arrest.

Some were surprised at who did it. Robinson was president of his recruit class. He's charged with illegal conveyance, a third-degree felony.

Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey says she doesn't believe the April 8th incident was the only time Robinson has brought drugs into the jail. Another deputy is apparently under investigation for selling tobacco inside the Justice Center.

