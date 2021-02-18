Mercantile Library Building Granted Local Historic Landmark Designation

By 1 hour ago
  • mercantile library
    The Mercantile Library building on Walnut Street circa 1910 (left) and today.
    Courtesy / Mercantile Library, City of Cincinnati

The century-old Mercantile Library building on Walnut Street has been granted local historic landmark status after a vote from Cincinnati City Council Thursday.

The structure was built in 1905 and now houses office space and the private Mercantile Library, one of just a handful of membership libraries left in the U.S. 

According to a city report recommending the designation, the building is an example of early "sky-scrapers" and "was designed by the firm of Joseph G. Steinkamp, who were leading architects of the late 1800s and early 1900s in Cincinnati."

The designation makes the building eligible for certain state and federal historic tax credits, and regulates any renovation to preserve the historic nature of the building.

The Historic Conservation Board and City Planning Commission previously voted to approve the historic landmark request.

Read more about the history of the building in a report from city administrators below: 

Mercantile Library Staff Re... by WVXU News

Tags: 
Mercantile Library
Cincinnati City Council
