WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson spoke with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday morning about Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman's unsual release of an audio recording of his late wife Pamela accusing her husband's rival, Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld, of mocking her cancer - an accusation not borne out by the facts. Was this just a political ploy by Smitherman, who, like Sittenfeld, wants to be the city's next mayor?