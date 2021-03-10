Related Program: 
Netflix Series 'Amend' Features Jim Obergefell's Landmark Case

The landmark Supreme Court case the made same sex marriage legal in the United States is the focus of one episode of the new Netflix documentary Amend. And the plaintiff in that case - Jim Obergefell of Cincinnati - shares his story in the documentary, along with his lawyer Al Gerhardstein.

The subject of Amend is the Fourteenth Amendment. Ratified in 1868, it promised equal protection of the laws to all citizens. It has been the foundation for court rulings in favor of marriage rights for interracial and same sex couples.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges and the Netflix series Amend are Jim Obergefell and Friedman, Gilbert and Gerhardstein Partner Al Gerhardstein.

