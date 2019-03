The Ohio Department of Health has begun notifying grant recipients that public funding will halt next month for any organizations tied to abortion services.



Last week a federal appeals court upheld a 2016 Ohio law that bars public funding to organizations that perform elective abortions or contract with organizations that do.

The law was a step further than existing restrictions that kept public money from directly supporting the procedure.

Planned Parenthood of Ohio brought the failed court challenge. In an emailed statement, CEO Iris Harvey said, "Yesterday’s short notice from the Ohio Department of Health is heartless and will gravely impact patients and communities across Ohio. This cruel ruling blocks funding that allowed Planned Parenthood to provide essential services that reduce black infant mortality, prevent violence against women, and provide cancer screenings, HIV tests and sex education."



Gov DeWine is HEARTLESS. Just got a 30 day notice from Health Dept. Defunding Planned Parenthood work to reduce Black infant mortality, prevent violence against women, provide cancer screenings, HIV tests and sex education! All care health depts couldn’t do!— IRIS E. Harvey (@CeoGreaterOhio) March 21, 2019

In its letter to grant recipients, the Department of Health notes funding will stop April 20 unless the court agrees to delay its ruling as Planned Parenthood has requested.