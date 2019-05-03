Ohio's Congressional Map Ruled Unconstitutional By Federal Court

A federal court has ruled that Ohio's congressional map is an "unconstitutional partisan gerrymander" and must be redrawn before the 2020 election.



In their ruling Friday, a three-judge panel from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio argue that the map was intentionally drawn "to disadvantage Democratic voters and entrench Republican representatives in power." The court argues the map violates voters' constitutional right to choose their representatives and exceeds the state's powers under Article I of the Constitution.

"Accordingly, we declare Ohio’s 2012 map an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander, enjoin its use in the 2020 election, and order the enactment of a constitutionally viable replacement," the judges wrote in their decision.

Ohio lawmakers must enact a new congressional map by June 14, 2019. If the state fails to meet that deadline, or passes a plan that's not "constitutionally permissible," the court will assume control of the map-drawing process itself.

The League of Women Voters, ACLU and other voting rights groups sued Ohio last year, saying Republicans redrew the state’s congressional map in 2011 with intention of maintaining their three-to-one advantage. Since the map came into effect in 2012, Ohio's congressional delegation has been locked in at 12 Republicans and four Democrats.

Jen Miller, executive director of LWV Ohio, called the decision "a triumph for Ohio's democracy and for every Ohio voter."

"We have the greatest hope that the people of Ohio will have a new, fair map before the 2020 election," Miller said.

The judges agree with voting rights groups in their argument that Ohio's districts were "intended to burden Plaintiffs' constitutional rights, had that effect, and the effect is not explained by other legitimate justifications."

Ohio’s current map was drawn in 2011 by Republican state lawmakers in a Columbus hotel room known as "The Bunker." The group included national GOP consultants, working under then-U.S. House Speaker John Boehner, but no Democrats, who say they were left out of the process entirely. The resulting map was passed by the GOP-dominated legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. John Kasich.

“These national Republicans generated some of the key strategic ideas for the map, maximizing its likely pro-Republican performance, and had the authority to approve changes to the map before their Ohio counterparts implemented them,” the judge write. “Throughout the process, the Ohio and national map drawers made decisions based on their likely partisan effects.”

The judges also ruled that Ohio's map has proven to advantage Republicans in every election. The decision says experts "demonstrated that levels of voter support for Democrats can and have changed, but the map’s partisan output remains stubbornly undisturbed." For example, in the 2018 election, Republican candidates for U.S. House seats won 52 percent of the vote but 75 percent of the state's 16 congressional seats.

The decision is likely to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which is currently deliberating challenges to congressional maps from Maryland and North Carolina.

"As you know, I've been a longtime proponent of redistricting reform and I continue to hope that the opportunity to exercise that process is in 2021, and that's what 75% of Ohioans supported when they voted on Issue 1," said Secretary of State Frank LaRose on Friday.

In a later state, LaRose said his office "will work with county boards of elections to administer fair, accurate and secure elections in 2020, pending the conclusion of the judicial process."

Ohio voters overwhelmingly passed an amendment in May 2018 to place new requirements on Ohio's map-drawing process. But the new map wouldn't be created until after the 2020 Census, and no congressional election would be affected until 2022. Although voting groups mostly supported Ballot Issue 1, their lawsuit sought to redraw the maps immediately.

Under the amendment, a congressional map that lasts 10 years must win 50 percent support from the state’s minority party. If it fails to do so, the map would be drawn instead by a bipartisan commission. If that map doesn’t get enough support, a 10-year map could then pass with just one-third of the minority party’s support, or a four-year map could be passed without minority support but with stricter rules.

The ruling against Ohio comes just over one week after a federal court struck down Michigan's conressional and state legislature maps as unconstitutional. The judges said Republicans set district lines to unfairly disadvantage Democrats, and the state must redraw them by August 1.

You can view the complete ruling below.



Sixth District Court: Ohio Redistricting Decision by WOSU on Scribd



This story will be updated as more information develops.

