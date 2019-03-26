Opening Day 2019: Everything You Need To Know About Getting Around Downtown

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the Cincinnati Reds and the 100th anniversary of the Findlay Market Opening Day parade, making both events particularly special for Cincinnati's unofficial holiday this March 28.

Whether or not you plan to attend, knowing what roads will be closed due to the parade and where parking will be restricted for the game will ensure your day is a home run.

"Due to the street closures that will be in place for the Opening Day Parade, motorists should try to avoid traveling across downtown between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.," Dennis Lechlak, a traffic engineer for the city, says in a release. "As we have done on past Opening Days, police officers will be positioned along the parade route and around the riverfront area to assist with traffic."

The parade begins Thursday at noon near Findlay Market at the intersection of Race and Liberty streets. It will travel south on Race to Fifth Street; then head east on Fifth to the demarcation area at Sentinel Street.

The following streets will close starting at 8 a.m:

Race Street between Liberty and McMicken streets

Elm Street between Liberty and McMicken streets

Findlay Street between Central Parkway and Vine Street

Elder Street between Central Parkway and Vine Street

Green Street between Vine Street and Logan Street

Henry Street between Race Street and Dunlap Street

Dunlap Street between Findlay Street and McMicken Street

Logan Street between Liberty Street and Findlay Street

The following cross streets will close at 11:15 a.m.

Liberty Street between Vine Street and Central Parkway

Central Parkway between Vine and Elm streets

Race Street between Liberty and Fourth streets

Fifth Street between Elm and Sentinel streets

Fifteenth Street between Republic Street and Elm Street

Fourteenth Street between Elm Street and Republic Street

Thirteenth Street between Race Street and Vine Street

Twelfth Street between Elm Street and Vine Street

Court Street between Elm and Vine streets

Ninth Street between Elm and Vine streets

Eighth Street between Elm and Vine streets

Seventh Street between Elm and Vine streets

Vine Street between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

Walnut Street between Fourth and Sixth streets

Main Street between Fourth and Sixth streets

Sycamore Street between Fourth and Sixth streets

Broadway Street between Fourth and Sixth streets

Access to downtown hotels on the parade route will be maintained.

Metro and Streetcar Changes

Metro will maintain service but may alter downtown stops due to the parade

The Cincinnati Bell Connector will begin service when the parade ends

Streets will remain closed until it is determined safe to open, after the parade has passed, says the city's Department of Transportation & Engineering.

Parking

The Cincinnati Reds home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates begins at 4:10 p.m. Parking will be available at:

the lots north of Third Street

along East Pete Rose Way

Eggleston Avenue

near Sawyer Point

Lots are also available north and west of Paul Brown Stadium and cash parking will be available in riverfront surface lots in the vicinity of Paul Brown Stadium and the Great American Ball Park on a first-come, first-served basis.

Worth noting is that the Great American Ball Park Garage, the Central Riverfront Garage and the East Garage will be reserved for Reds season ticket parking pass holders on Opening Day.

Parking for those with disabilities is available on a limited basis at the East Garage, the Great American Ball Park Garage and the Central Riverfront Garage. The drop-off point reserved for people with disabilities at Joe Nuxhall Way north of Mehring Way will not be available on Opening Day, as Joe Nuxhall Way will be closed that day.

Here is a map of available parking from the Department of Transportation & Engineering: