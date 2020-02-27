A Spicy Gumbo of Music with Galactic, Dr. John, Dwight Yoakam, & John Mayall

This week's blues show, Saturday, February 29th from 11pm-midnight, features four songs in the first set: Hoots & Hellmouth, Galactic, Trombone Shorty, and Frank DuMont. You'll hear Dr. John, the Monty Alexander Trio, and Sonny Landreth in the second set followed by Delbert McClinton, Dwight Yoakam, Leon Russell, and Aretha Franklin. John Mayall from 1969 closes out the evening's presentation.

Delbert's coming to Ludlow Garage on March 20th, and the Cincinnati Guitar Festival's coming up April 18th at Riverfront Live on Kellogg Avenue.