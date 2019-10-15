Start Hear: Stories Of Care, Restoration And Recovery

Start Hear: episode 121

This week on Start Hear:

An Arm and a Leg: A podcast about the cost of healthcare.

A podcast about the cost of healthcare. Portraits: Art, biography, history and identity collide in this podcast from the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery.

Art, biography, history and identity collide in this podcast from the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. Tragedy to Triumph: Amazing stories from people in Recovery hosted by Aaron Laine.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

The Thing About Pam: Two days after Christmas, 2011, Russ Faria came home from game night to find his wife, Betsy, dead. He was soon charged and convicted of her murder.

Two days after Christmas, 2011, Russ Faria came home from game night to find his wife, Betsy, dead. He was soon charged and convicted of her murder. Office Ladies: The Office co-stars and best friends, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, are doing the ultimate The Office re-watch podcast for you.

The Office co-stars and best friends, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, are doing the ultimate The Office re-watch podcast for you. The Mysterious Mr. Epstein: This is the story of how a wealthy financier was apparently able to elude justice for financial and sexual crimes from his first days as a young man on Wall Street, until the very end.

You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.