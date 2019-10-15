Start Hear: Stories Of Care, Restoration And Recovery

This week on Start Hear:
- An Arm and a Leg: A podcast about the cost of healthcare.
- Portraits: Art, biography, history and identity collide in this podcast from the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery.
- Tragedy to Triumph: Amazing stories from people in Recovery hosted by Aaron Laine.
And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.
- The Thing About Pam: Two days after Christmas, 2011, Russ Faria came home from game night to find his wife, Betsy, dead. He was soon charged and convicted of her murder.
- Office Ladies: The Office co-stars and best friends, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, are doing the ultimate The Office re-watch podcast for you.
- The Mysterious Mr. Epstein: This is the story of how a wealthy financier was apparently able to elude justice for financial and sexual crimes from his first days as a young man on Wall Street, until the very end.
