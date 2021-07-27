Start Hear: Where Do You Come From?, DuPont vs. Wilbur Tennant, and Growing Up Gay

This week on Start Hear:
Code Switch: The fearless conversations about race that you've been waiting for!
Dark History: Explore the chilling stories of the dark past that they don't teach you in school!
Gay Shorts: A limited series pride month podcast featuring original stories and conversations from members of the LGBTQ+ community.
And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net
Solveable: A true-crime podcast that seeks to find the answers to unsolved mysteries.
Sharon Says So: Sharon McMahon is here to expose the damning details and unheard truth behind the TRUE stories of America.