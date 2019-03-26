Related Program: 
Start Hear: White Nationalism, Lennon and McCartney and Summer At The CAM

This week on Start Hear:

  • Skimm This: Breaking down the most important stories of the day and explaining why they matter - all in 10 minutes.
  • One Plus One: What happens when two geniuses meet - and what we can learn from these pairs in our own work and life relationships?
  • Downtown Download: Showcasing a unique collection of events that will give you a reason to visit downtown Cincinnati for the first time or the fortieth time. 

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

  • The Dropout: The story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong.

