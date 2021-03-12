Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Super Gets Raise While Teachers' Salaries Frozen, March 'Sadness' & More Stories

By 24 minutes ago
  • ce friday
    Jim Nolan / WVXU

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review:

It was a close, divided vote, but Cincinnati Public Schools will return to in-person learning at the end of this month, following the board of education's 4-3 decision.

Enquirer reporter Madeline Mitchell and WVXU reporter Cory Sharber will discuss.

The superintendent of Beechwood Independent Schools, a top Northern Kentucky district, saw his salary significantly increase even as teachers watched their income freeze.

Enquirer reporter Julia Fair joins us for that story.

One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, local people with developmental disabilities still struggle to connect.

WVXU reporter Jolene Almandarez explains.

And the bracket for the NCAA men's basketball tournament will be drawn up this weekend, but Xavier and Northern Kentucky already saw their chances of making it evaporate, while Cincinnati hopes to run through its conference tournament to qualify. 

FOX Sports Radio host Andy Furman is with us to discuss a rough local college basketball season and a tournament already without blue bloods like Kentucky and Duke.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

The Day Everything Changed: One Year Under The Pandemic

By Mar 11, 2021
one year coronavirus pandemic
Mark Lennihan / AP

One year ago, the U.S. took a turn. Coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 1,000 mark and on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the disease a global pandemic.

Netflix Series 'Amend' Features Jim Obergefell's Landmark Case

By Mar 10, 2021
Courtesy of Netflix

The landmark Supreme Court case the made same sex marriage legal in the United States is the focus of one episode of the new Netflix documentary Amend. And the plaintiff in that case - Jim Obergefell of Cincinnati - shares his story in the documentary, along with his lawyer Al Gerhardstein.

Eco-Anxiety Over Climate Change Is A Growing Problem, But Help Is Out There

By Mar 10, 2021
JAMES KELLEY/SHUTTERSTOCK

For the past year the world has been gripped by a global pandemic. Face masks and social distancing have become a part of daily life. But for much longer, the world has been impacted by another crisis that also impacts daily life and threatens our health and the well-being of future generations: the climate crisis.