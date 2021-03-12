Super Gets Raise While Teachers' Salaries Frozen, March 'Sadness' & More Stories

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review:

It was a close, divided vote, but Cincinnati Public Schools will return to in-person learning at the end of this month, following the board of education's 4-3 decision.

Enquirer reporter Madeline Mitchell and WVXU reporter Cory Sharber will discuss.

The superintendent of Beechwood Independent Schools, a top Northern Kentucky district, saw his salary significantly increase even as teachers watched their income freeze.

Enquirer reporter Julia Fair joins us for that story.

One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, local people with developmental disabilities still struggle to connect.

WVXU reporter Jolene Almandarez explains.

And the bracket for the NCAA men's basketball tournament will be drawn up this weekend, but Xavier and Northern Kentucky already saw their chances of making it evaporate, while Cincinnati hopes to run through its conference tournament to qualify.

FOX Sports Radio host Andy Furman is with us to discuss a rough local college basketball season and a tournament already without blue bloods like Kentucky and Duke.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

