From Teflon Skillets To Toys: Customs Finds Drug Smugglers Getting Creative At CVG

Under the watchful eyes of Port of Cincinnati officers and the nose of Bruno the dog, drug smugglers are upping their deceptiveness. It doesn't help that DHL is a major global hub at CVG and once this contraband comes in, it can go anyplace in the world.

Coming on the heels of cocaine-laced cornflakes, criminals just tried to conceal marijuana and methamphetamine in speakers and $15,000 in undeclared currency in an action figure at CVG.

Then there was cocaine hidden in the bottom of a Teflon skillet, and liquid meth labeled as equine medication.

"Our officers are exceptional at detecting smuggled narcotics and other contraband," said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie. "When toy action figures hold mantid egg cases or undeclared U.S. currency; horse medications turn out to be liquid methamphetamine; air pumps and speakers contain methamphetamine and marijuana; honey is spiked with Cialis and Viagra; and cocaine can be found coating cereal flakes or hidden inside cookware, officers learn to think creatively about the many ways smugglers try to evade inspection."

The $15,000 came from Mexico and was headed to Houston. The horse medication also originated in Mexico and was destined for Longview, Texas. The cookware came from Canada and was going to Australia.