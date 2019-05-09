Two Events Close Some Streets Near The Banks This Weekend

The weekend-long Asian Food Fest and the Girls on the Run 5K on Saturday will impact some streets near The Banks. Here is what's affected when:
Friday-Monday
The Asian Food Fest will call for the closure of the following streets near Paul Brown Stadium beginning at 4 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday:
- Freedom Way between Elm Street and Marian Spencer Way
- Race Street south of Second Street (garage access maintained)
- Rosa Parks Street between Second Street and Ted Berry Way (garage access maintained)
- Ted Berry Way west of the roundabout
Saturday Only
To make way for the Girls on the Run race, the following streets will close at 7:30 a.m and remain closed until about noon:
- Central Avenue between Third Street and Mehring Way (closes at 6 a.m.)
- W. Pete Rose Way between Gest Street and Central Avenue (closes at 7 a.m.)
- Gest Street between Third street and Mehring Way
- Linn Street between W. Fifth Street and Gest Street
- Third Street eastbound between Gest Street and Central Avenue
- Clay Wade Bailey Bridge