Two Events Close Some Streets Near The Banks This Weekend

The weekend-long Asian Food Fest and the Girls on the Run 5K on Saturday will impact some streets near The Banks. Here is what's affected when:

Friday-Monday

The Asian Food Fest will call for the closure of the following streets near Paul Brown Stadium beginning at 4 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday:

Freedom Way between Elm Street and Marian Spencer Way

Race Street south of Second Street (garage access maintained)

Rosa Parks Street between Second Street and Ted Berry Way (garage access maintained)

Ted Berry Way west of the roundabout

Saturday Only

To make way for the Girls on the Run race, the following streets will close at 7:30 a.m and remain closed until about noon: