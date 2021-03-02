Why Have So Many Recent Extremist Events Involved Ohioans?

By 2 hours ago
  • ohio militia
    Derek Jancart, circled in red, is one of at least 10 Ohioans who have been charged in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
    U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia / AP

From the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to 2017's deadly Unite the Right event in Charlottesville, Va., a number of recent high-profile extremist incidents across the country have involved participants from the Buckeye State. Meanwhile, those with extremist sympathies have been found among the ranks of law enforcement agencies, including the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. 

Is Ohio a hotbed for right-wing extremism? If so, why - and can anything be done to coax people back from the fringes?

Plus, what leads individuals to join extremist groups and how do you deprogram someone who has been radicalized? We examine the psychology behind extremism.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to explore these questions are Anti Defamation League Center on Extremism Senior Research Fellow Dr. Mark Pitcavage; Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey; and University of Maryland Department of Psychology Distinguished Professor and National Center for the Study of Terrorism and the Response to Terrorism Co-Director Arie Kruglanski, Ph.D

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati Edition
U.S. Capitol

