Wilmington Man Charged In Connection With Capitol Riots

A Wilmington man has been charged in connection with the violent overrunning of the U.S. Capitol building last week. Forty-year-old Justin Stoll was arrested by the FBI and appeared in District Court in Cincinnati Friday.

Stoll faces charges of making interstate threats and threatening a witness. U.S. District Attorney Dave DeVillers says Stoll posted videos related to the riots at the U.S. Capitol, and stated "if you are an enemy combatant, you will be shot on sight." He allegedly told a commentor he would see to it they would "meet their maker."

Interstate communication of a threat is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison. Tampering with a witness through intimidation carries a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney's office says Stoll's video shows him outside the Capitol building during the riot.