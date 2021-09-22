© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Science and Technology

Looking Up: Giving Library Card Holders Access to the Stars (Featuring Travis Castleberry)

91.7 WVXU
Published September 22, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT
Dean Regas Telescope Program
Credit: Cincinnati Public Library

Libraries have long been a great resource for access to knowledge and media you might not otherwise be able to afford. Thanks to a partnership with the Cincinnati Observatory (and Dean), star gazers in the Cincinnati region can add telescopes to that list of resources. Joining to discuss the program and other great library resources is Westwood Branch Manager, Travis Castleberry. Learn more about Cincinnati Public Library's telescope loan program here.

We also discuss upcoming international event Observe the Moon Night and how you can participate!

