Science and Technology

In the wake of a worker shortage, DHL is ramping up the use of robotics

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published May 10, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT
DoraSorter-Sort to Gaylord 1.jpg
DHL
/
Courtesy
This is the DoraSorter which, in a matter of seconds, can pick up packages and figure out where they need to go. This is part of the company's $100 million commitment to increased robotics.

DHL, with a global hub at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport, is spending $100 million on robotics to increase productivity and aid in a workforce shortage.

The logistics company emphasizes it is augmenting, not replacing workers.

“I see robots working side-by-side, because of the complexity of the tasks in most of the cases," says Klaus Dohrmann, VP of Innovations Europe. "For long-haul transportation, we see much more augmentation, supporting drivers and planners with technology like artificial intelligence; like virtual reality for drivers and so on.”

During a virtual and in-person presentation at its Chicago Innovation Center, DHL showed off its newest robot, the DoraSorter. She can sort 1,000 packages weighing up to 15 lbs. in one hour, an average of 3.6 seconds.

DHL U.S. Robotics engineering lead Jian Shi explains. “How the system works is they are manually introduced through the system and the system will scan the barcode and recognize the property of the package and identify the distribution and then the robot arm will pick it up and sort it in the right container,” he says.

DoraSorter -- Sort–to–Bag

The company says it partnered with the AI company Dorabot to test in Atlanta and had a near zero error rate. The DoraSorter has been deployed in Miami, Florida. There aren’t immediate plans for it to be at CVG.

DHL says it surveyed employees and while 58% said robots could be a threat to their jobs, 90% said technology has been helpful.

Dohrmann says the driving force in increasing robotics is threefold:

  • shifting demographics
  • technological advances
  • the pandemic

Ann Thompson
With more than 30 years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market, Ann Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology.
