UC hopes to be part of the solution in the computer chip shortage

Having a computer chip manufacturing workforce ready to go, is what Midwest colleges and universities are banking on to attract an increasing number of semiconductor companies. A dozen schools, including the University of Cincinnati, are joining forces to ramp up specialized training.

The Midwest Regional Network, with schools in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan, aims to address a global computer chip shortage, and according to UC President Neville Pinto, “The urgency has never been greater.”

“This announcement is a game changer,” says UC Chief Innovation Officer David Adams. “This highly innovative approach illustrates that we’re all in this together when it comes to meeting industry workforce and research needs.”

Participating Schools:



Ohio State

Case Western Reserve University

Michigan State University

Purdue University

University of Cincinnati

University of Dayton

University of Michigan

University of Notre Dame

Wright State University

Columbus State Community College

Lorain County Community College

Sinclair Community College

One place schools will be sending graduates is Intel. The company announced earlier this year it would spend $20 billion to build chip factories in Central Ohio, requiring 10,000 workers in various phases. The development would be the largest in Ohio history.

Intel has been waiting for passage of the CHIPS Act to determine if and when the company would expand to full scale on the site. President Biden is expected to sign the legislation this week.

The bill provides $52 billion in subsidies for U.S. chip manufacturing and research. It’s goal is to alleviate a shortage that has affected everything from appliances to video games to cars. Monday, chip makers and car manufacturers met with government officials behind closed doors to discuss the administration’s plans to help alleviate the chip shortage.

The Midwest thinks it can plan a key role in jumpstarting the manufacturing process. Adams says this is an opportunity to come together as a state and heartland, "and really be intentional about this ecosystem. And I think that’s going to be a beacon to companies that are looking for locations to further develop in this very rapidly growing space.”

Another semiconductor chip manufacturer has chosen the Midwest; Skywater Technology announced it will locate at Purdue.