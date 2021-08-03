New Book Explores Reds Teams of '50s And '60s

The era of the Big Red Machine is a beloved period of time for Cincinnati Reds fans who saw their home team compete in four World Series in the 1970s, winning two of them. Names like Pete Rose and Johnny Bench still trigger happy memories for lovers of the storied franchise.

But Rose and Bench joined the organization in the seasons leading up to 1970, and in a new book, the teams of the 1950s and 1960s are showcased for their own achievements, players and ups and downs, as Cincinnati marched toward its greatest baseball era.

Reds historian Greg Rhodes is the author of the new book, Redleg Memories: The Reds of the Fifties and Sixties, and joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about what made this period so special.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

