What Do You Want To See From This Year's Long List Of City Council Candidates?

There are dozens of candidates seeking votes in this year's Cincinnati City Council race, the largest field in at least three decades.

City voters will be able to cast their support for nine.

But with so many names to consider, and so many potential changes to the make-up of a city government rocked by scandals in recent years, how will voters navigate the campaign and make what they feel are wise choices?

Cincinnati Edition spends the full hour Wednesday live at noon taking your phone calls at 513-419-7100 and emails at talk@wvxu.org so that you can share your questions, comments and hopes for the upcoming November election.

Joining us are Cincinnati Enquirer Opinion Editor Kevin Aldridge, Cincinnati Enquirer City Hall reporter Sharon Coolidge, WVXU reporter Becca Costello, and WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: