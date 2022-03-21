Experts say the nation is as divided now as before the Civil War. How can the U.S. heal?

In an article for TIME magazine earlier this year, Columbia University Professor Peter Coleman wrote that 85% of Democrats believe the Republican party has been taken over by “racists,” while 84% of Republicans believe the Democratic party is controlled by “socialists.”

He wrote that many voters in both parties view elected officials from the other party as presenting a clear and present danger to American democracy — and that half the country believes a civil war is likely.

But Coleman also wrote about reasons to hope.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the nation’s polarization — and what can be done about it — are Columbia University Professor of Psychology and Education Peter Coleman, Ph.D., and the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati’s Jewish Community Relations Council Executive Director Jackie Congedo.

This discussion includes references to the Leaders in Light leadership program. Cincinnati Edition host Lucy May is a participant in the program.

