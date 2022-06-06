The future of abortion and abortion laws if Roe falls

For almost five decades, Roe v. Wade has been the law of the land. But if the recently leaked Supreme Court draft ruling is any indication, it may not be much longer.

But women were having abortions long before Roe — and many will likely seek them even if it falls. What can the history of abortion in the United States tell us about what may lie ahead in a post-Roe world? How far would local women have to travel to get an abortion if it becomes illegal in our region? And what will it mean for the laws in our region?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about the history and future of abortion and abortion laws are USA Today Network Ohio Bureau Reporter Jessie Balmert; Courier Journal Investigative Social Services Reporter Deborah Yetter; Indiana States Newsroom Senior Reporter Whitney Downard; Tulane University Director of Undergraduate Studies and Associate Professor of History Dr. Karissa Haugeberg; and Research Professor in the Ethics Center at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, the Departments of Pediatrics, and Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at the University of Cincinnati Dr. Michelle McGowan.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

