Disputes in Cincinnati too often spiral into gun violence. What can be done?

A shooting incident on a busy part of Main Street in Over-the-Rhine wounded nine people and shocked Cincinnati earlier this month.

Law enforcement officials say that incident was a lot like other instances of gun violence they've seen lately — it started as an argument and spiraled into something much more dangerous.

Cincinnati Works Phoenix Program Outreach and Mentoring Coordinator Mitch Morris sees the outcomes of this dynamic every day in his work. He helps people try to escape cycles of violence they've encountered in their communities. He'll join Cincinnati Edition to talk about that and opportunities he sees to stem the violence.

Then, in a separate segment, we'll explore the impact a recent change in Ohio law might have on gun violence.

In April 2021, Ohio passed its own Stand Your Ground law, joining the majority of states in the U.S. with similar provisions allowing residents to defend themselves against perceived aggression in public without attempting to retreat first.

Supporters say the law allows people to protect themselves when faced with dangerous situations. But is the equation more complicated, especially in crowded public spaces?

University of Oxford Associate Professor of Evidence-Based Intervention and Policy Evaluation David Humphreys joins Cincinnati Edition talk about his research into those laws and whether they actually make people safer.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

