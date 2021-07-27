-
The Republican lawmaker who proposed removing from state law the duty to retreat before using deadly force in a public place says he’s concerned about...
Mike DeWine had called on lawmakers to pass "common sense" gun controls after a mass shooting in Dayton in 2019 killed nine people.
Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday signed a "Stand Your Ground" bill into law, backing off his threat to veto after Ohio lawmakers declined to pass gun control...
The Ohio Senate has given final approval to a controversial ‘Stand your ground” bill that would do away with the “duty to retreat” before using a gun in...
The controversial gun law that removes the "duty to retreat" requirement before a person can use lethal force in self-defense was passed by the Ohio...
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley wants lawmakers to shelve a bill that would remove restrictions for using lethal force in self-defense. The so-called "Stand...
A piece of legislation making its way through the Ohio House in the lame duck session started as an effort to allow those banned from owning guns to…
A coalition of eight groups advocating for more gun control is starting an online petition campaign to stop efforts to pass the “Stand Your Ground” bill...
For some, after Donald Trump was elected president, conversations about race became even more intense.Tensions heightened so much, one 15-year-old African…
A quarter of the Ohio House – all Republicans – have signed on to a new “stand your ground” self-defense bill introduced last week.