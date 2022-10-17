We talk to the 3 candidates in the race for Hamilton County Commission

This year, the race for Hamilton County Commission is split three ways. And whoever wins will hold authority for government taxing, budgeting and appropriations — and they will face major negotiations that could determine the future of the Bengals.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss that and more with incumbent Hamilton County Commission President Stephanie Summerow Dumas, a Democrat; former Cincinnati Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman, an independent; and Matt O’Neill, a Republican.

We interviewed each of the candidates and drew names for the order in which the interviews would air.

Guests:



Stephanie Summerow Dumas, commission president, Hamilton County Commission



Christopher Smitherman, former vice mayor, Cincinnati City Council



Matthew Paul O’Neill, Republican candidate



