We talk to the 3 candidates in the race for Hamilton County Commission

Published October 17, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
hamilton county commission race candidates
Smitherman and O'Neill, courtesy of the candidate
/
Summerow Dumas via WCPO
From left: Christopher Smitherman, Stephanie Summerow Dumas and Matthew Paul O'Neill.

This year, the race for Hamilton County Commission is split three ways. And whoever wins will hold authority for government taxing, budgeting and appropriations — and they will face major negotiations that could determine the future of the Bengals.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss that and more with incumbent Hamilton County Commission President Stephanie Summerow Dumas, a Democrat; former Cincinnati Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman, an independent; and Matt O’Neill, a Republican.

We interviewed each of the candidates and drew names for the order in which the interviews would air.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

