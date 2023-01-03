We talk to Greg Landsman about his priorities in Congress

The 118th Congress convenes Jan. 3. Among the 77 new U.S. representatives is Cincinnati’s Greg Landsman. Landsman beat longtime Congressman Steve Chabot in November, flipping Ohio’s 1st Congressional District from red to blue.

We spoke with Rep. Greg Landsman before the new year about his priorities. Plus, we’ll speak with Seth Walsh, who is replacing him on Cincinnati City Council, and we’ll take a look at the priorities in Ohio’s General Assembly for 2023.

Guests:



Greg Landsman, representative, Ohio’s 1 st Congressional District



Congressional District Seth Walsh, member, Cincinnati City Council



Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU



