© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports
Cincinnati Edition

A helmet designed to prevent concussions will make its way to Paycor stadium this season

Published August 1, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
joe burrow, wearing a white bengals jersey and an orange and black helmet, throws a football
Reed Hoffmann
/
AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo.

According to a recent report released by the NFL this spring, concussions rose by 18% during the 2022 NFL regular season, despite updates to its policy and a mandate that requires 30 medical professionals on the field at every game. The cause is due to a number of factors, including protective gear that fails to protect players at every point of high impact.

After a series of tests released in a report in the Journal of Biomedical Engineering, researchers at the University of Cincinnati found that football helmet manufacturers design helmets that absorb 80-90% of impact in the front of the head, while absorbing less than 50% in the back of the head.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss a newly designed helmet that will appear in Paycor stadium this upcoming season and how it can help reduce the number of concussions.

Guests:

  • Professor Eric Nauman, Ph.D., University of Cincinnati biomedical engineering
  • Richard Skinner, digital sports reporter, host of The Skinny podcast, Local 12

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionconcussionsCincinnati Bengals
Stay Connected