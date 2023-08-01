A helmet designed to prevent concussions will make its way to Paycor stadium this season

According to a recent report released by the NFL this spring, concussions rose by 18% during the 2022 NFL regular season , despite updates to its policy and a mandate that requires 30 medical professionals on the field at every game. The cause is due to a number of factors, including protective gear that fails to protect players at every point of high impact.

After a series of tests released in a report in the Journal of Biomedical Engineering, researchers at the University of Cincinnati found that football helmet manufacturers design helmets that absorb 80-90% of impact in the front of the head, while absorbing less than 50% in the back of the head.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss a newly designed helmet that will appear in Paycor stadium this upcoming season and how it can help reduce the number of concussions.

Guests:

Professor Eric Nauman, Ph.D., University of Cincinnati biomedical engineering

Richard Skinner, digital sports reporter, host of The Skinny podcast, Local 12

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: