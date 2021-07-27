-
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center researcher Dr. Greg Myer calls preliminary MRI results "very promising" thanks to a protective collar…
-
When a child suffers a head injury, it's not only frightening for parents, it can be challenging for doctors to diagnose whether the injury is a…
-
A University of Cincinnati neurologist has discovered colored glasses effectively calm the brain down after a concussion and provide relief for the…
-
Research from Cincinnati Children's Medical Center and the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center shows teens who used a mobile health app once a day…
-
Former Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals tight end Ben Utecht sustained at least five major concussions and countless micro-concussions in his…
-
With increasing concerns about concussions, are pediatricians ordering too many CT scans? Some local researchers think the answer may be yes.Cincinnati…
-
A new study released Monday in the online version of the Journal Pediatrics finds a 92% increase in the number of children and teens going to the hospital…
-
Concussions and repeated head trauma can cause serious and permanent damage to the brain. The risk is even greater for adolescents and teens. Dr. Edward…