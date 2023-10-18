Only 10 candidates are running for Cincinnati City Council this year — and 9 are incumbents

For the first time in living memory, there will only be 10 candidates for Cincinnati City Council on this year's November ballot. Nine of them are incumbents.

The number of candidates is shockingly low this election season, especially in comparison to 2021's general election, which boasted a record-high 35 council candidates. Democrat Anna Albi is the only non-incumbent to appear on the ballot this year. Incumbent Councilmember Seth Walsh will be trying to win his first election, as Walsh was appointed to fill Congressman Greg Landsman's seat when Landsman was elected to Congress.

Candidate list:

(In alphabetical order by last name)



Anna Albi (endorsed Democrat)

Jeff Cramerding (first elected in 2021, endorsed Democrat)

Reggie Harris (first elected in 2021, endorsed Democrat)

Mark Jeffreys (first elected in 2021, endorsed Democrat)

Scotty Johnson (first elected in 2021, endorsed Democrat)

Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney (first appointed in 2020, elected in 2021, endorsed Democrat)

Liz Keating (first appointed in 2020, elected in 2021, endorsed Republican)

Meeka Owens (first elected in 2021, endorsed Democrat)

Victoria Parks (first elected in 2021, endorsed Democrat)

Seth Walsh (first appointed in 2022, endorsed Democrat)

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss the political climate that resulted in a smaller field of candidates this election season, the candidates' biggest issues and what's at stake.

Guests:



Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier

Ways to listen to this show:

