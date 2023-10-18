© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Early voting in the Nov. 2023 election is underway. Here's everything you need to get up to speed >>
Education
Cincinnati Edition

Learn about the candidates in 4 local school board races

Published October 18, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
a stack of books
Kimberly Farmer
/
Unsplash

More than 100 candidates pulled petitions to be on this year's November ballot for school boards across four Southwest Ohio counties: Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren. The candidates are campaigning on a platform that covers a broad range of issues in their respective districts, from infrastructure and transportation needs, post-pandemic budget cuts and staffing shortages to the hotly contested national culture-war issues on critical race theory, transgender students and book bans.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll learn more about the candidates in four local school board races — Cincinnati Public Schools, Lakota, Forrest Hills and Milford — and how they hope to improve their districts if elected.

Guests:

  • Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU
  • Madeline Mitchell, education reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org  to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition2023 election
Stay Connected