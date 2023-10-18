Learn about the candidates in 4 local school board races

More than 100 candidates pulled petitions to be on this year's November ballot for school boards across four Southwest Ohio counties: Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren. The candidates are campaigning on a platform that covers a broad range of issues in their respective districts, from infrastructure and transportation needs, post-pandemic budget cuts and staffing shortages to the hotly contested national culture-war issues on critical race theory, transgender students and book bans.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll learn more about the candidates in four local school board races — Cincinnati Public Schools, Lakota, Forrest Hills and Milford — and how they hope to improve their districts if elected.

Guests:



Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU

Madeline Mitchell, education reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer



