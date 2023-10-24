Should Cincinnati sell the railway it has owned for nearly 150 years? Hear both sides on Issue 22

Cincinnati voters are deciding a hotly debated question on the ballot this election: Should the city sell Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern?

Supporters of the sale argue the railroad has become a financial asset, and interest earned from investing the $1.6 billion sale price could bring in more revenue for the city than the annual lease payments it currently receives from Norfolk Southern.

Some opponents of Issue 22 argue it would be foolish to sell an asset the city has owned for more than a century and which generates money for the city every year. Others oppose the sale because of a lack of community input on how to spend the sale revenue, especially among majority-Black neighborhoods dealing with decades of disinvestment.

The Cincinnati City Manager's Office released a plan for how proceeds from the sale could be spent in the city, with City Manager Sheryl Long stressing that equity would be the focus for spending the new revenue.

In the second of two Cincinnati Edition programs dedicated to Issue 22, we'll talk with a supporter and opponent of the measure, along with a reporter who's been covering the proposed sale. We'll examine how the city plans to spend money that would be generated by a sale and discuss concerns about equity that have been raised by some opponents. Our first program devoted to Issue 22 was focused on the financial aspects of the proposal.

Guests:

Cincinnati City Councilmember Reggie Harris, who supports Issue 22

Rev. Damon Lynch III, pastor, New Prospect Baptist Church, who opposes Issue 22

Becca Costello, WVXU local government reporter

