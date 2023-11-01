Biennial human rights conference to focus on issues affecting Africa and people of African descent

A diverse group of advocates, educators and activists will convene at the University of Dayton’s Human Rights Center Nov. 2-4 for its biennial Social Practice of Human Rights Conference — nearly 75 years after the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948.

This year’s conference will focus on the rights and issues affecting Africa and people of African descent both locally and globally. According to a recent report from the United Nations, approximately 200 million people in the Americas identify as African or of African descent, more than 50,000 of whom live in the Dayton area.

On Cincinnati Edition, we examine the issues impacting people of the African diaspora at home and abroad, and the center’s continued efforts to make Dayton a human rights city.

Guests:



Satang Nabaneh, research professor of law, director of programs, University of Dayton Human Rights Center

Natalie F. Hudson, professor, executive director, University of Dayton Human Rights Center

Ways to listen to this show:

