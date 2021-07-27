-
The University of Dayton normally has 5,000 visitors a year to its vast crèche collection, which includes nativity scenes drawn on a grain of rice, one on…
New research by the University of Dayton finds college-age students are not immune to post-COVID "long haul" syndrome. Preliminary findings from a small…
A group of University of Dayton professors have joined a growing number of educators nationwide who are concerned about re-opening plans for the fall.…
Possibly one of the first things to go when companies have money problems is the information technology department. Cybersecurity experts don't want that…
A University of Dayton geologist has been selected to work with NASA to study how climate change is impacting glaciers.Scientists are working on a new…
In honor of Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. Day, University of Dayton Professor Emeritus Dr. Herbert Woodward Martin recites one of his poems.
For the second year in a row, the University of Dayton's Human Rights Center, it's campus ministry and a law school advocacy group will hold a candlelight…
One of Around Cincinnati's favorite guests, University of Dayton Professor Emeritus Herbert Woodward Martin, recently released his latest book of poetry,…
The University of Dayton School of Engineering lab may be instrumental in helping airlines reduce their huge carbon footprint - an estimated 43 gigatons…
A University of Dayton student and Cincinnati Country Day graduate has come up with a way to make cerebral palsy patients comfortable and safe while they…