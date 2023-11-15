How much time is your child spending on YouTube?

Many parents can relate to this: You're in a grocery store or a restaurant with a fussy toddler so you reach for a cell phone or a tablet and put on a YouTube video. Research shows more and more children are consuming media on this platform and spending more time doing it. In fact, YouTube has surpassed television and other streaming services for the attention of children.

On Cincinnati Edition we examine the impact of all of this time spent on YouTube and ask, what is the quality of the content?

Guests:

Kate Knibbs, senior writer, WIRED

Nancy Jennings, Ph.D., professor and undergraduate director, University of Cincinnati Department of Communication, director, Children's Education and Entertainment Research Lab

Ways to listen to this show: