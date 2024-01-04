The Tri-State races and legislative priorities to watch in 2024

Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana all had a pivotal year in 2023, with new laws on everything from recreational marijuana to the loosening and tightening of abortion access, to bans — and vetoes of bans — on gender-affirming care.

Kentucky's Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear won reelection in a state that is increasingly red, while Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb begins his final year in office and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine used his veto power against his Republican colleagues on an anti-trans bill. Meanwhile, Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown gears up for an expensive reelection campaign as the GOP is favored to retake the Senate in 2024.

As legislative sessions reconvene for the new year and governors in the Tri-State unveil their priorities for 2024, we look ahead to the policies and elections that will make the headlines this year.

Guests:

Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau

Sylvia Goodman, capital reporter, Louisville Public Media

Brandon Smith, statehouse bureau chief, Indiana Public Broadcasting

