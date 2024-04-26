Cellphone bans, slow negotiations, bad air and more top stories

Two Ohio lawmakers are pushing to ban cellphone use in public middle and high schools. But some local schools have already put their own restrictions in place. On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss how school leaders have cracked down, and the surprising response from students.

Plus, a lot is riding on negotiations between the Bengals and Hamilton County over a new Paycor Stadium lease. So how are talks progressing? We ask the Enquirer what their open records request has revealed, and why they describe the team as getting "impatient."

Then, what grade would you give Cincinnati for air quality? The American Lung Association is out with a new report. There's some good news for the nation overall, but reason for concern locally.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show: