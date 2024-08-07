Cincinnati Olympians on what it takes to get to the Games

Cincinnati has a long history of producing accomplished Olympic athletes.

From William DeHart Hubbard, who won gold in the long jump during the 1924 Paris Olympics, to swimmer Carson Foster, who’s bringing home silver and bronze medals from this year’s games — the Queen City can boast generations of success.

But what does it take to become a member of Team USA?

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk with two local Olympians about their training and the lifelong impact of their experiences.

Guests:

Mary Wineberg, 2008 Olympic gold medalist in the U.S. Women’s 4 x 400 meters relay

Sharon Furlong, member of the Women’s National Volleyball Team that qualified for the 1980 Olympic Games

Ways to listen to this show: