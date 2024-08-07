Cincinnati Olympians on what it takes to get to the Games
Cincinnati has a long history of producing accomplished Olympic athletes.
From William DeHart Hubbard, who won gold in the long jump during the 1924 Paris Olympics, to swimmer Carson Foster, who’s bringing home silver and bronze medals from this year’s games — the Queen City can boast generations of success.
But what does it take to become a member of Team USA?
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk with two local Olympians about their training and the lifelong impact of their experiences.
Guests:
- Mary Wineberg, 2008 Olympic gold medalist in the U.S. Women’s 4 x 400 meters relay
- Sharon Furlong, member of the Women’s National Volleyball Team that qualified for the 1980 Olympic Games
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.