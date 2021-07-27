-
Just past four o'clock each day, the Over-the-Rhine Boxing Center comes alive with kids. Toddlers tag along with parents who are working out. Elementary,…
-
Cincinnati native and World Cup champion Rose Lavelle will look to add another medal to her trophy case this summer. The Mount Notre Dame High School…
-
Have you ever wanted to turn down the sound of a TV sports announcer and turn up the crowd noise or hear the coaching? It's possible with 3D audio…
-
The 2016 Summer Olympic Games commenced in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil last Friday. The excitement for the games has been tempered by concerns over the Zika…
-
This week, Cincinnati is hosting the National Sports Forum. Jackie Reau with the Greater Cincinnati Sports Corporation says it's another opportunity to…
-
THE BOYS IN THE BOAT: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, by Daniel James Brown, tells the story of the University…
-
Curling has been described as a mixture of bowling and shuffleboard, with a hint of bocce, on ice, and has become a sensation of the Winter Olympics. But…
-
Cincinnati native and Olympic gold medalist Heather Mitts is in The Front Row with Betsy Ross to talk about last year’s gold medal team, her recent…
-
United States national soccer team member and Cincinnatian Heather Mitts is retiring. The 34-year-old, three-time Olympic gold medalist says it's time to…
-
Olympian Kayla Harrison is getting a hero's welcome in her hometown of Middletown. The gold medal winner will visit with students at Middletown High…