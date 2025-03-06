How to avoid the job application black hole

Nationwide jobless claims spiked at the end of February, and analysts expect unemployment to rise over the coming months.

What has the job search been like for you? Does it seem like everyone is hiring, yet no one is getting hired?

On Cincinnati Edition, we ask whether the labor market is losing momentum and whether it remains robust despite these latest numbers. Plus, in a tough labor market we discuss how to get your resume out of the application black hole.

Guests:

Abdullah Al-Bahrani, Ph.D., associate dean, Northern Kentucky University Department of Accounting, Economics and Finance

Walt Tracy, owner, At Work

Ed Kosack, Ph.D., labor economist and chair of the Economics Department, Xavier University

