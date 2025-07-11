Local religious leader detained by ICE, lawsuit filed against Browns stadium deal, and more top stories

On July 9, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained Imam Ayman Soliman, a former Cincinnati Children's hospital chaplain, after a scheduled meeting with ICE in Blue Ash. This detention comes after his asylum status was revoked in December 2024.

Plus, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued his vetoes, one of which opposed ending Ohio's film tax credit program. Ohio legislators will meet again on July 21 to discuss overrides to DeWine's vetoes. Additionally, a new lawsuit has been filed which alleges that the plan to finance a new Cleveland Browns stadium with unclaimed funds is unconstitutional.

Then, how many reporters with the Indiana Public Broadcasting System will lose their jobs?

