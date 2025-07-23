Making breast cancer screening more affordable

Ohio State Rep. Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland) is working to make breast cancer screening more affordable for women. In 2022, she co-sponsored a law to make mammograms available to more women and expand coverage for additional screening for women at higher risk.

But Schmidt has found that many women are still paying high costs for their screenings. So, she has introduced the Breast Examination and Screening Transformation Act, or BEST, to eliminate out-of-pocket medical expenses for supplemental breast cancer screenings.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss why she feels more coverage is needed for women and how you can avoid high out of pocket costs for this screening.

Guests:

Jean Schmidt, Ohio State Representative, R-Loveland



Michele Young, breast cancer survivor



Michelle Andrews, contributing writer, KFF Health News

