Doctors are gradually learning sparing the nipple in breast cancer surgery is better for the patient for cosmetic, sexual and mental health reasons. Ohio…
A study comparing the effectiveness of 3D versus 2D mammography is enrolling participants in Greater Cincinnati.The nationwide study funded by the…
The loss of a woman's breasts to cancer can take an emotional and psychological toll and affect how she views herself as a woman. Photographer Charise…
A University of Cincinnati scientist has discovered a novel approach to shrinking some forms of advanced breast cancer.Not only did Cancer Biology…
Daily environmental factors, such as chemical exposure through food and products, play a role in a woman?'s likelihood of developing breast cancer. The…
Former WXIX-TV morning news anchor Meghan Mongillo returns to Cincinnati TV in March as weekend anchor on WKRC-TV (Channel 12). And she can’t wait.“I…
Today, women make up 20 percent of new recruits to our armed services, and the percentage of U.S. veterans who are women is now about 10 percent. But…
Approximately 40,000 women will die from breast cancer this year in America, and about 4,000 more will die from cervical cancer. Early detection is…
About 1 in 8 women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime, and approximately 40,000 women will die from breast…
A 25-year study involving 90,000 Canadian women aged 40 to 59 found no benefit for women who were randomly assigned to have mammograms. It found death…