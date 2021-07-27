-
The new year brings new lawmakers to Columbus and that includes four representatives from Southwest Ohio. One of them is a battle-tested campaign veteran…
-
A website which tracks Congressional money said that former U.S. Rep. Jean Schmidt has failed to file a financial disclosure report that is required of…
-
Four southwest Ohio, eastern Indiana and northern Kentucky U.S. House members voted "no" late Tuesday night on the bill to avert the nation falling over…
-
Rep. Jean Schmidt had been living on the edge ever since she was first elected in a special 2nd Congressional District election in 2005.This year, she…