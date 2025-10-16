How Appalachian migrants have helped shape Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky

Thousands of Appalachian families have migrated to Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky over the last century.

They’ve helped shape and define everything from the food we eat to the music we hear, and the social structures we rely upon.

Now the Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library is hosting an exhibit called "Urban Appalachian Kith and Kin," which explores the past and present of the region’s urban Appalachian community.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the exhibit, the migration that brought so many Appalachian families here, and their impact on the region.

Guests:



Pauletta Hansel, Cincinnati poet laureate emeritus, exhibit manager for Urban Appalachian Kith and Kin

Jim Talkington, local videographer, Appalachian migrant

Erinn Sweet, Urban Appalachian Community Coalition communications specialist, urban Appalachian

The exhibit runs through December at the main library Downtown. An opening reception is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19. Additional events are scheduled for Nov. 9 and Dec. 3 with more information available online.

