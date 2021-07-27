-
Like the book that inspired it, the film version of J.D. Vance's Hillbilly Elegy is drawing mixed reactions from people who grew up in the Appalachian…
The Mountain Minor is a film that explores how eastern Kentuckians who migrated to the Cincinnati area brought their unique music with them. Lee Hay…
Donald Trump promised coal miners: "You're going to be working your asses off!" NPR spent more than a year in the coal counties of central Appalachia and found hope, cynicism and some surprises.
For the first time in its 41 years, the annual Appalachian Studies Association Conference will be held in Cincinnati from April 5-8. The Urban Appalachian…
Miami University-Hamilton will present a series of events designed to celebrate the Appalachian and Bluegrass heritage of our area. Elaine Diehl gets a…
Appalachia is a cultural region in the eastern United States; its varied inhabitants settled in the hills and mountains of southwest New York to northern…
Roberta Schultz has a review of Walk Till the Dogs Get Mean: Meditations on the Forbidden from Contemporary Appalachia, edited by Adrian Blevins and Karen…
Book review: Roberta Schultz reviews Every River on Earth: Writing from Appalachian Ohio, a collection of poetry, fiction and creative non-fiction, edited…
In September, 1955 Emma Gatewood became the first woman to hike the entire Appalachian Trail alone, as well as the first person, man or woman, to walk it…
Berea, Kentucky author Bill Best has written a new book extolling the need to save and protect the native heirloom seeds for fruits and vegetables. Robyn…