Gov. DeWine pushes for a long-term funding plan for Ohio's clean water program

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he would like to get a bond issue in front of voters this November that would establish long-term funding for H2Ohio, the state’s multi-agency clean water initiative.

DeWine established the initiative seven years ago and wants to get this bond issue on the ballot because he is not sure whether the next governor of Ohio will make it a priority.

Earlier this year, The Nature Conservancy and Earth Economics released a report called “H2Ohio and the Value of Restoring Watersheds,” which quantified the financial impact H2Ohio’s agriculture and wetland restoration programs had on the state.

On Cincinnati Edition, we look into that impact and whether the governor's initiative might secure a spot in front of voters.

Guests:

Sarah Donaldson, reporter/producer, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

Mary Turocy, director of policy and government relations, The Nature Conservancy

Alexis McCarter, natural infrastructure director, The Nature Conservancy

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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