Two Cincinnati breweries sue over THC drink ban

Senate Bill 56, an effort to revise adult-use and medical marijuana laws, is set to take effect March 20. The law, which was signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in December 2025, makes it illegal to sell or purchase intoxicating hemp products and places additional restrictions on marijuana.

Two Cincinnati breweries, joined by Sarene Craft Beer Distributors and Cycling Frog, are arguing that when DeWine used his veto to deny bars, breweries and retailers a grace period to sell THC beverages that lawmakers had carved out in Senate Bill 56, he was overstepping his powers.

At the same time, a signature-collecting effort is underway to completely repeal Senate Bill 56 and put a referendum on the November ballot.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss this new lawsuit, the ban and the impact it could have on local businesses.

Guests:



Bobby Slattery, founder, Fifty West Brewing Company

Scotty Hunter, co-founder, Urban Artifact

Sarah Donaldson, reporter/producer, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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