The spring housing market

Spring is a busy time for home sales. And this season inventory is up 25%, according to the Realtor Alliance of Greater Cincinnati. While that’s good news for home buyers, it is still very much a seller’s market.

On Cincinnati Edition we take a look at the local housing market in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, what more housing stock could mean for buyers and the broader forces at play that have shifted mortgage rates higher.

Guests:



Roxanne Qualls, executive sales vice president, Sibcy Cline

Rebecca Weber, executive sales vice president, Comey & Shepherd Realtors

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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