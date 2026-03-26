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Cincinnati Edition

The spring housing market

Published March 26, 2026 at 4:01 AM EDT
FILE - In this, Tuesday, March 12, 2013, photo, a sold sign is posted in front of a home for sale in Mariemont, Ohio. From household wealth to spending at stores, many of the U.S. economy’s vital signs have recovered from the damage done by the Great Recession. While the housing market is improving, that engine of economic growth and job creation still has far to go before it can be deemed healthy.
Al Behrman
/
AP
FILE - In this, Tuesday, March 12, 2013, photo, a sold sign is posted in front of a home for sale in Mariemont, Ohio. From household wealth to spending at stores, many of the U.S. economy’s vital signs have recovered from the damage done by the Great Recession. While the housing market is improving, that engine of economic growth and job creation still has far to go before it can be deemed healthy.

Spring is a busy time for home sales. And this season inventory is up 25%, according to the Realtor Alliance of Greater Cincinnati. While that’s good news for home buyers, it is still very much a seller’s market.

On Cincinnati Edition we take a look at the local housing market in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, what more housing stock could mean for buyers and the broader forces at play that have shifted mortgage rates higher.

Guests:

  • Roxanne Qualls, executive sales vice president, Sibcy Cline
  • Rebecca Weber, executive sales vice president, Comey & Shepherd Realtors

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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